Lovebirds Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have painted the town red with their romance ever since they made it official in 2021. The two have often discussed their relationship in interviews and revealed how they add to each other’s lives. However, Chris Martin recently revealed his girlfriend, Dakota, influenced his Coldplay concerts and made them more accessible to people with hearing impairment.

Dakota and Chris reportedly began dating in 2017, after the latter’s divorce with Gwyneth Paltrow was finalised. However, the two kept their relationship private for a few years and were tightlipped about the same despite being spotted going on dates. In October 2021, Chris made his relationship with Dakota public after dedicating his track My Universe to her in London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is safe to say that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are couple goals, especially after how the Fifty Shades actress made Coldplay concerts better. Recently, the singer appeared on Conan O’Brien’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, revealing that Dakota gifted him a kit called SybPacs, through which deaf people can enjoy concerts. He further explained, “Dakota, my partner, gave me one as a gift because she saw someone online experiencing whatever they are experiencing with this. It’s kind of like body armour, you put it on and plug it in, and it connects to the base.”

Chris Martin further explained that he and his band began using the kits and hoped it could get “better and better.” He revealed that they have 10 to 20 kits at every concert and added, “if you’re hearing impaired we have an area where you sign up, and you put on the pack and you can feel the show.” He also revealed that the kits are expensive for now.

This is indeed something that every concert should have. What are your thoughts on Dakota Johnson’s step? Let us know in the comments.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr’s MCU Return May Be Doubtful But What He’s Confirmed To Return As A Detective, Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News