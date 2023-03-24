Sandra Bullock is one of the most adored and loved American actresses. She remained one of the highest-paid actresses in 2010 and 2014, she has many awards in her kitty, including Golden Globes & Academy Award. The actress has quite a successful career, but she always kept her personal life private. Once there were rumours of her dating her Speed co-star Keanu Reeves. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when she addressed the rumours in an interview. Scroll below to read the details!

Sandra once opened up about the speculations that she dated Keanu Reeves in the 90s. The duo starred together in Speed in 1994 and then later, they worked together in The Lake House, and both of them in their interviews, once admitted that they had a crush on each other.

Sandra Bullock was also once asked about her relationship status with Keanu Reeves. During an interview with Esquire Magazine, she was asked if they ever actually dated each other. To which the actress quickly replied, “Nope.” However, she further added, “But who knows? Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know.”

Sandra Bullock further added, “ But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

Interestingly, the actress also revealed the gift Reeves bought for her about a year after The Speed was released. Sandra Bullock once had told the John Wick star that she has never champagne or truffles, so a few days later, he turned up at her doorstep with the same, and in which they indulged in together before he went for a date with someone else.

