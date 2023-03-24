Iron Man nicknaming other characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one of the hilarious scenes that audiences loved. Not to forget the epic dialogue delivery of Robert Downey Jr; every time the actor is on the screen, the audience has a blast. However, below is a list of a few characters that RDJ’s Tony Stark has named within the MCU.

While the departure of Iron Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left fans disheartened, his legacy remains at the top. With the current situation of the MCU projects, many are questioning whether they will match the audience’s expectations. However, check Tony’s list of nicknames for his fellow MCU characters categorised on the basis of his movie!

Iron Man Movies

Coming to the nicknames, the portrayal of Robert Downey Jr has evidently been praised by audiences since its first Iron Man movie. Starting with his best pal, Colonel Rhodes, Tony has called him, Honeybear, Platypus, Sourpatch, and many others. He also names Trevor Slattery as Ringo, Sir Laurence Olivier and Meryl Streep in his trilogy. In the second Iron Man movie, he calls Black Widow a triple imposter.

The Avengers

Following his solo movies, as Iron Man was seen in the first Avengers movie, fans were enthralled when Captain America met with Tony Stark in the Helicarrier. He calls him Capsilcles, Rock Ages and Older Fellow when they take on Loki. As they battle with Thor, he names the prince of Asgard as Shakespeare in the Park and asks, “doth mother know you weareth her drapes?” Later he names Loki Reindeer Games and Full Titlt Diva.

Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Iron Man’s encounter with his “junior” Ultron has got to be the best nickname in the MCU. As he faces Ultron, Tony says, “are you going to break your old man’s heart?” Following his battle with Hulk, he also calls him Puny Banner.

Captain America: Civil War

Spiderling, Spider-Boy, Crime Fighting Spider, and not to forget Underoos: these were the names that Tony used to introduce Tom Holland’s Spider-Man within the MCU. He also names Bucky Barnes as Manchurian Candidate when he talks to Captain America.

Avengers: Infinity War

Tony Stark’s meeting with the children of Thanos had to be one of the funniest encounters. “Get Lost, Squidward”, he says when Ebony Maw visits to earth. While Tony, Dr Strange and Peter are stuck on the spaceship, he calls the ship a ‘Flying Donut’.

Avengers: End Game

We bet you might have missed who Blue Beenie was. Well, Iron Man titled Nebula when they were stuck in space. When he comes back to earth, he explains his encounter with Thanos and calls Dr Strange a Bleeker Street Magician. Another name was Thumbelina, which he gave to Ant-Man as they went back in time to take the stones. He later calls him Stuart Little and Pissant in the movie.

While the list comes to an end, we definitely know who ‘Tony Stank’ was! The title was given to Tony Stark by Stan Lee as he made his iconic cameo in Captain America: Civil War.

