Action movies are bound to have accidents on the sets but some can be freaking scary. And, it looks like Hollywood star Keanu Reeves was part of one whilst shooting his latest high-octane action flick John Wick 4. In a recent interview, the Matrix star revealed how he split open a man’s head as he was filming a stunt scene for the franchise.

John Wick movies are known for their sleek action scenes involving cars and hand combats and Keanu’s latest in the series is no different. In fact, John Wick 4 takes the action a notch higher where it required the 58-year-old to do mad stunts involving speeding cars, nunchucks, swords and more. Read on to know what exactly happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Comic Book.com, Keanu Reeves revealed that while shooting one of the scenes of John Wick 4, it really went wrong saying that it definitely s**ked. Spilling the details on the accidents on set, Keanu revealed how one guy got hit by a car and in another he cut an individual head open. While explaining how something might happen on set, Keanu asserted, “So in terms of accidents: I made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman’s head open. So that really f**king s**ked – excuse my language.” The actor continued, “But other than that..oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay.”

The Matrix star further stated that one has to be careful on a film set adding, “Everyone [on set] is watching out for each other” concluding there was some bruising and aches and pains, but, “No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!”

For the uninitiated, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 is earning rave reviews and is being hailed as one of the best action films ever made. According to another publication, the actor’s movie might rake in $70 million domestically and $100-115 million globally.

Did you like Keanu Reeves John Wick 4? Reach out to us and for more such juicy stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: ‘Stranger Things’ Writers Debunks Rumuors Of Millie Bobby Brown Turning Down A $12 Million Deal For ‘Eleven’ Spinoff, Takes A Dig At Portal Saying “Get Those Clicks You Guys”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News