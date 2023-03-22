John Wick movie franchise is known for its impressive action sequences and edgy chase scenes. In John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Keanu Reeves reprised his role as John Wick and was also seen driving impressive motorbikes in chase scenes. But do you know which bike he drove in those scenes and what is the price tag? Well, to know that keep scrolling below to read the full report!

The John Wick franchise grew to this extent because of Keanu’s outstanding performance and stylish action sequences. From the guns he used to the suits John wore to the vehicles he drove – everything has some exceptional touch to it. In Chapter 3, Keanu was seen driving a motorbike, and that caught everyone’s attention.

Even though a major part of John Wick’s movies is based on CGI effects, some parts are in real life on real backdrops. One such scene was in John Wick: Chapter 3, where John aka Keanu Reeves, fights off a horde of assassins while driving a motorbike at high speed on the Verrazzano Bridge. It’s a mix of practical and CGI effects. However, John Wick and his assassins raced on Yamaha MT-09 motorbikes. And Keanu Reeves being a motorbike lover himself, definitely approved of this without a second thought.

At the time John Wick 3 was released, the bikes were retailed at $8,999 on the official Yamaha Motorsports website. But the current models are being sold at $10,000. Well, if this feels impressive then wait to know about the car that John Wick drives. As per a report in Screenrant, John drives a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe that comes with a price tag of around $169,000 (according to LuxuryLaunches). The car had made a comeback in John Wick: Chapter 2, and even though in Chapter 3, the bike sequence was more appreciated, the Mustang has always been there.

Keanu Reeves is returning as John Wick in Chapter 4, which will premiere on March 24, 2023. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

