The South Korean boy band BTS is known for their chart-bursting and record-breaking tracks. The band and its members, RM, Suga, Jin, V, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungook, have so far collaborated with many award-winning musicians. However, their presence at Harry Styles’ recent concert in Seoul has made fans demand a collaboration.

BTS is undoubtedly the most popular K-Pop band in the world. The two-time Grammy-nominated group has seven members and one of the biggest fanbases, the BTS ARMY.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Styles is currently on his Love On Tour and entertaining his fans in Asia. The Grammy award-winning singer recently performed in Seoul and brought several K-Pop stars under one roof. BTS’ V, RM, Suga and Jungkook were spotted grooving to Harry Styles’ tracks, and the four also posed for a picture with him.

Several videos of the K-Pop stars surfaced online as ARMY spotted them in the audience. In a clip shared by a Twitter user called 7btstook, V, Jungkook and RM could be seen dancing. V sported a red sweatshirt, while Jungkook donned a black hoodie. RM was spotted wearing a black sweatshirt with a brown jacket, and Suga looked stunning in a black shirt. Watch the clip here.

The same user shared another video of Jungkook leaving the venue. Watch it here.

As V and RM also shared a picture of them and their bandmates posing with Harry Styles, it soon took the internet by storm. Their fan ARMY cannot stop asking for a collab with the British singer on social media. While a Twitter user wrote, “a bts x harry styles collab would truly bring world peace,” another penned, “I just need my BTS and Harry Styles collab.”

A third user wrote, “@Harry_Styles BTS V and Jungkook are huge huge fans of yours! They went to your concert in LA and now they’re in your concert in Seoul— WE NEED A COLLAB AND SOME PHOTOS TOGETHER.”

What do you think Harry Styles & BTS’ collab would look like? Let us know in the comments.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kevin Hart Stepped Down From Oscars 2019 After His Homophobic Tweets Were Dug Out, One Of Them Had Him Calling Someone “Gay Bill Board For AIDS”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News