Fans proposing to their idols is surely a common sight, but very few celebs manage to win hearts with their adorable reactions. A similar incident occurred with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who was proposed to by a fan with a white veil. Despite being stunned by the gesture, Lisa calmly reacted and has become the talk of the town.

Lisa is a rapper, singer and lead dancer of the South Korean girl group. She is the most-followed K-Pop idol on Instagram, with over 90 million followers. In addition to working in the group, Lisa debuted her solo album Lalisa in September 2021.

BLACKPINK is undoubtedly among the most popular K-Pop bands across the world for its foot-tapping tracks and massive fanbase, known as BLINK. The band consists of Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie and is currently on its long-running tour, Born Pink. After completing their tour’s North American and European leg, the band is now performing in various cities in Asia and receiving a lot of love. During their Taiwan concert, a BLINK showed Lisa a white veil, which is traditionally worn by brides, in an attempt to propose to her.

A video of the K-Pop star is currently going viral in which she could be seen performing on stage in a grey sweatshirt and a pair of black shorts. As she got down on her feet to greet her fans, she saw a BLINK holding a white veil. While she was confused, she blushed and smiled looking at her fan and extended her hands to ask for the ring.

A Twitter fan page, called liliworld shared the clip featuring Lisa in the concert. Watch the video here.

Lisa saw the fan's white bride's veil and she tells him /her where is the ring ?😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 LISA CHARMS KAOHSIUNG#LALISA #MONEY pic.twitter.com/J9HVfZNuLz — liliworld (@Iiliworld) March 19, 2023

Fans, across social media, are hailing the K-Pop star for her humble nature. While a Twitter user wrote, “MY FAVORITE HUMAN,” another penned, “I’ll bring you the ring (crying emoji).”

A fan also commented, “She gonna have thousands of rings waiting for her on the next concert.” Several hailed Lisa for being a “sweetheart” and called her gesture beautiful.

What do you think about Lisa’s reaction? Let us know in the comments.

