Taylor Swift is one of the most significant artists alive in the world right now. The singer is currently on her tour and is making headlines for her magnificent performance and fashion wardrobe, and we wouldn’t lie; we are also drooling over her perfect looks for the same. A video of Tay getting teary-eyed is now doing the rounds on social media, where she is thanking her fans for their utmost support, and netizens are praising the singer in the comments section. Scroll below to watch the video.

Taylor is a massive celebrity and enjoys a humongous fan following among her fans, with over 250 million followers on Instagram. She’s one of the most followed female celebrities on the photo-sharing platform and makes a good amount of money per post.

Entertainment Tonight took to their Instagram handle and shared the video of Taylor Swift from Eras Tour, where she gets emotional thanking her fans at the concert. Tay says, “I don’t know how to process all this. And the way that it’s making me feel right now.”

Watch her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to Taylor Swift’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “The way she cares and loves her fans, nobody does. She gives everything to her fans, and in return, her fanbase stays loyal to her. That’s why she’s Taylor Swift ❤️”

Another user commented, “I love that she is so thankful and down to earth.”

A third user commented, “She is absolutely stunning ❤️All of the people who are able to attend the concerts are so lucky. It’s definitely one of her best tours yet😢💔”

What are your thoughts on Taylor Swift’s viral video from Eras Tour? Tell us in the comments below.

