Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has kicked off and featured a 44 massive -song setlist, showcasing every frame of Swift’s impressive 17-year career. Interestingly, the production will continue to play for 51 more dates. The show that opened with Miss America & the Heartbreak Prince from the lover is making headlines after an artist, Anna Marie Tendler, accused Taylor’s team of copying one of her photographs for the set. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, Tendler, the ex-wife of actor John Mulaney, recently shared a video on Tiktok that has gone viral. In the clip, she can be seen talking about Taylor’s set for ‘Tolerate It’ on her popular Eras Tour & claimed that it has been copied from one of her photographs.

According to Just Jared, artist Anna Marie Tendler has accused Taylor Swift’s team of copying the set for the ‘Tolerate It’ song from one of her photographs in a viral Tiktok video that has now been deleted. Tendler reportedly said, “Uh, Taylor, my girl, people who designed Taylor’s tour? This ‘Tolerate It’ setup looks strikingly like one of my photographs in tone and in aesthetics.” She further added that it doesn’t feel like parallel thinking to her and revealed that she is a small and independent artist who is trying to make money and creates a living off her artwork. The artist then asked, “ I don’t know what to do about it. Maybe someone can help me.”

As soon as the video went viral, Taylor Swift’s fans came out in support, slammed Tendler for her comments, and said that the set didn’t look like her picture. After facing the backlash, Tendler responded to it & wrote, “Hi! This was meant to be a joke. Most of my videos are jokes or satire! When I realized it wasn’t landing a joke. I deleted it. Didn’t mean offense.”

