We love some girl power and when it comes to influential women rooting for each other, isn’t that a moment to reminisce? We all know Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends forever! They’ve been through thick and thin, fighting with the world and proving their strong bond. But remember when they shelled out ultimate BFFs goal on stage? Scroll below for all the details.

Of late, Selena has been in the news over her alleged feud with Hailey Bieber. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were also accused of bullying the Only Murders In The Building actress. Things were fine until an old video of Justin Bieber’s wife gagging at Tay popped on TikTok and Gomez defended her saying, “So sorry my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

There have been multiple occasions when Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have slammed each other’s haters. But our favourite remains the moment they twinned in similar attires on stage and oozed out the ultimate BFF vibes.

Back in 2015, Taylor Swift held a concert at Los Angeles’s Staples Center where she invited Selena Gomez to perform on her then released song, Good For You. Tay opted for a white co-ord set with rhinestone detailing across the corners. Sel, on the other hand, matched the twinning vibe in a black deep-plunging neckline jumpsuit with similar detailing.

The duo also wore matching long boots as they entertained the crowd grooving with shirtless men! Take a look at the iconic moment below:

