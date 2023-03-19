The Marvel Cinematic Universe gave us some of the iconic superhero films portrayed by amazing actors and actresses. Their amazing chemistry is what attracts the fans most, and among them are Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr, who play Spider-Man and Iron Man respectively in the MCU. Their onscreen equation has melted our hearts and their offscreen interactions are equally heartwarming. Once Holland shared how he accidentally ghosted RDJ and when he texted back apologising he did not hear back from him for a long time. It scared the sh*t out of him.

Tom’s Peter Parker was first introduced in the MCU by RDJ’s Tony Stark only during the events of Captain America: Civil War. RDJ also made a special appearance in Tom’s solo film the following year Spider-Man Homecoming in 2017. Read on to know why the young actor once felt miserable and thought that his relationship with RDJ was doomed forever.

For the record, Tom Holland has a very special nickname for his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr. Apparently his name is saved as ‘Godfather’. Back in 2019 in an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night Tom shared his horrendous experience when he accidentally ghosted RDJ and thought his relationship with the senior actor was almost over.

Tom Holland recounting that amusing yet stressful incident said that Robert Downey Jr face timed him at around 2 am in the morning [reminding the time difference between LA and London] and he just flipped the phone and went back to sleep. After that when he woke up in the morning and saw that he received a call from ‘Godfather’, he simply panicked. Recounting the incident he said, “I woke up and panicked. I was like ‘Oh my god! I’m so sorry! I didn’t mean to ghost you” [he texted RDJ].

Tom went on, “He obviously didn’t reply for ages because of the time difference in L.A. So that was maybe the most stressful day of my life where I thought my relationship with Downey was over.” Yeah, we can feel you Holland. The host could be heard saying that “imagine how stressed he was. Being ghosted by Tom Holland.”

