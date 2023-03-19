The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally entered the Phase 5 with Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania. The movie that opened to a mixed reviews was the first out-and-out step into the Multiverse Saga of the studio’s next two phases. While there are multiple projects in the pipeline including some new ones and many continuation. But nothing beats the anticipation that the last two films of Phase 6 have built. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

It has been four years since we saw Avengers assembling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The last movie was the epic Avengers: Endgame, which wrapped up the infinity saga that brought together a gazillion superheroes from all the three phases that took place until then. Now we move towards a new era of the Avengers, and it feels like Marvel is changing the plan.

While we now wait for the next MCU movie, all of this is a build-up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will see the team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes unites to beat Kang The Conqueror. Beyond this is, of course, the beast of the movie that is Avengers: Secret Wars. But it seems like the latter is not one film but multiple. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The Direct, The Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez, who is also very well-known insider with many confirmed speculations to his credit, asked his fans to list down the things they don’t expect Marvel Studios to do “on the road to the Secret Wars movies.” A very few realised that he used ‘movies’ to talk about the Avengers film.

When the fans were quick to ask him why he did so, he replied with a GIF from The Office of Stanley Hudson proclaiming “Did I stutter.” This was enough to speculate that Avengers: Secret Wars will now not be one movie but multiple. There were already rumours that the idea is to split the film into two.

