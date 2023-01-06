Well, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a part of our life for years. A world of superheroes saving the earth and other planets and space every other day- it’s all exciting to watch! With time, Marvel Studios have introduced heroes of diverse backgrounds, gender, and s*xual identities. However, as per recent reports, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was supposed to have a lesbian kiss on-screen but didn’t make it to the final cut. Here’s what was first thought of the scene and how it turned out. Scroll below to find out!

After a long time, Black Panther 2 was a movie that really touched and gave the nostalgic Marvel feel under the MCU. Fans loved the film by every bit, however, there was this one thing now which has been bothering a lot of the fandom.

A deleted scene’s script from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been posted on r/Screenwriting on Reddit featuring Florence Kasumba’s Ayo and Aneka played by Michaela Coel. The scene takes place at the end of the movie where Ayo comes to Aneka’s Wakandan apartment to offer to “[restore the warrior] as a Dora [Milaje].” And from there, along with their conversation “Aneka gives [Ayo] a kiss on the cheek,” to which Kasumba’s Wakandan warrior responds by “[kissing] Aneka on the lips.”

However, the final cut wasn’t anything like that but Aneka can be seen kissing Ayo on her forehead. Apparently, that was not even in the final chopped script. It was written as when Aneka will yell at Ayo to duck from a Talocanil warrior, Ayo would be responding as ‘Thanks my love’, as reported by The Direct.

Well, MCU, which has been embracing all sorts of progressive mentality around society and reflecting on their movies, it was a bit upsetting to see cutting off such a beautiful and empowering moment between the two women. Well, it’s a mystery why the scene was cut off. What do you think? Let us know!

