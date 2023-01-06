Popular Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is busy promoting his upcoming film A Man Called Otto, where his family (his son and wife) have also been a part of the project. Now, in a recent media conversation, the actor opened up about the nepotism debacle that has been going on for years and defended his kids for being in the line of showbiz. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Hanks has four children – two (Colin and Elizabeth Hanks) with his first wife Samantha Lewes, and two Chet and Truman with Rita Wilson. Nepotism has become a terminology in showbiz be it in any industry – Bollywood, Tollywood, or Hollywood and now celebrities have started to speak up about it in a general way.

In a conversation with Reuters (via The Sun), in a video, Tom Hanks can be heard talking about his ‘family business’. He said that he and his four kids have been involved in some brand of storytelling and they are quite creative. He shared, “Look this is a family business. This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.”

Tom Hanks further explained that it’s the work that matters and not the last name. He revealed, “The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not. That’s the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end. Doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience.

For Tom Hanks, “that’s a much bigger task than worrying about whether anybody’s going to try to scathe us or not.”

And, well, we couldn’t agree more. In the movie, A Man Called, his son Truman can be seen playing the Oscar-winning character Otto’s younger version. On the other hand, his wife Rita Wilson co-wrote and sang an original song in the movie, along with co-producing with Hanks.

What are your thoughts about Nepotism? Let us know through the comments!

