Amber Heard is a well-known face in Hollywood, who started her career in 2003. However, she was mired in controversies when she filed a countersuit defamation case against Johnny Depp. The verdict finally came out when The Pirates of the Caribbean won the case and the actress had to pay $1 million to Johnny to end this long-lasting ongoing defamation case. But did you know the Aquaman actress’ net worth is much lesser than Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson?

Apart from celebrity pet Olivia Benson, she’s also a mother to two more cats Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button. Reportedly, Olivia, who has starred alongside the singer in many music videos is the wealthiest pet in the world.

Coming back to the topic, as Koimoi told you earlier Amber Heard has a current net worth of $8 million which converted to INR 66 Crore while Taylor Swift’s cat is worth $97 Million which converted to INR 802 Crore. Yes, you heard that right! With the calculation, Amber Heard’s net worth is 12 times lower than Olivian Benson’s, as per a report in Fandom Wire.

Earlier, Amber Heard was ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory charges along with $5 million in punitive damages but later it was further reduced to $350,000 by the Virginia court. On the other hand, the actress received $2 million over an issue of defamation from Depp’s team.

Earlier in an Instagram post, Amber Heard announced that she has lost faith in the legal system following which she decided to settle the case between her and Johnny Depp. “I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder. When I stood before a judge in the UK, I was vindicated by a robust, impartial and fair system, where I was protected from having to give the worst moments of my testimony in front of the world’s media, and where the court found that I was subjected to domestic and s*xual violence,” read her post.

