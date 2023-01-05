Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been a heartthrob ever since his appearance in the MCU movies has left fans amazed. Taking over the title of Spider-Man was a heavy job for the young lad but Tom Holland pulled it off with ease. Only if we ignore spoiling the rumours or secrets of the MCU movies.

However, with good looks, the actor recently revealed one actor that he thinks is double the handsome as he is. During a game show on LADbible TV, Tom Holland said he would lose to Dune Star Timothée Chalamet is “double handsome.” Being from the generation of actors, both of them have emerged to be youth sensations amongst the millennials. However, it is hard to pick one when both of them are extremely talented and dashing superstars in the world.

Later, Tom Holland was asked, who is more good-looking, and his photo was kept against Uncharted costar Mark Wahlberg who played the role of Victor Sullivan in the movie. On reflecting on his views, Tom Holland said, “That was a unflattering picture of my boy Mark. He is a handsome man in person.”

He later adds, “oof, I think I am gonna win this one.” As the rating meter shows, 70% of the people have voted for Tom Holland. The other person behind the camera ask, “Any words for Mark ?” to which Tom said, “Enough said really“ with a smile. In the end, he says, “That’s pretty brutal”.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg starrer “Uncharted”, an action-adventure film directed by Ruben Fleischer was a huge hit at the box office. The story followed two treasure hunters on the trail to locate a fabled treasure trove lost 500 years ago. Being a video game movie, the movie did not receive a nice reception from the critics but the movie did extremely well at the box office.

Uncharted is streaming on Netflix.

