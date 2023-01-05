Miley Cyrus who started her career with Disney went on to become one of the most popular and biggest celebrities in the world. She played the iconic character of Hannah Montana in the show and became immensely popular for her stint in it. Miley is a multi-talented personality and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when in 2013, the singer donned a n*de coloured bikini and rubbed her a** on Robin Thicke during her MTV Awards live performance. Scroll below to watch the video.

Miley is hugely popular among her fans on social media with over 192 million followers on Instagram. She often shares her aesthetically pleasing pictures from her concerts bringing her top notch fashion affair to the fans on the photo-sharing site.

Back in 2013, Miley Cyrus gave a bold yet shocking performance at the MTV Awards and fans went gaga over it. During her performance, she rubbed her a** in a n*de bikini on Robin Thicke and left everyone speechless with it.

Her fans didn’t expect the grind and it is one of the most iconic moments in the history of MTV Awards. Take a look at her video below:

Oh la la. This isn’t the first time that Miley Cyrus did something bold on the stage though. She’s one hell of a performer when it comes to her television presence.

Meanwhile, the singer is coming up with a new song on January 13th and announcing the same on her Instagram, she wrote, “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13.”

