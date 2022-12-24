American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus is well known for her distinctive raspy voice. She is one of the most popular pop stars and has attained the most US Billboard 200 top-five albums. Her music spans varied styles and genres, including pop, country, rock, hip-hop, and experimental music.

While the singer has often stayed calm and in a fun mood, Miley once lost her cool with the paparazzi. She had some harsh words for the paps when they tried to take pictures of her. The alleged incident occurred in the aftermath of a photographer’s death. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Los Angeles Times, Miley Cyrus lambasted paps back in 2013 saying, “Hope this paparazzi/JB accident brings on some changes in ’13,’ the singer/actress tweeted Tuesday night. ‘Paparazzi are dangerous! Wasn’t Princess Di enough of a wake-up call?!”

“It is unfair for anyone to put this on to Justin’s conscious as well! This was bound to happen! Your mom teaches u when your a child not to play in the street! The chaos that comes with the paparazzi acting like fools makes it impossible for anyone to make safe choices,” Cyrus added.

For the unversed, the incident occurred on Sepulveda Boulevard near Getty Center Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Reportedly, Justin Bieber’s friend was driving the sports car when it was pulled over on the 405 Freeway by the California Highway Patrol for a traffic stop, according to LAPD Sgt. Rudy Lopez.

A CHP officer directed the driver of Bieber’s car off the freeway and onto Sepulveda, officials said. The photographer arrived at the scene, got out of his car, and crossed Sepulveda to take photos. He was hit by a car as he went back across the street to his own vehicle, authorities said.

Officials said that the photographer was not crossing in a crosswalk and that the driver of the car that hit him was fully cooperating with authorities. Police said the driver is not likely to face charges.

Later, Justin Bieber called the death of the photographer a ‘tragic accident’ and said that the incident will spur new paparazzi laws. He said, “While I was not present nor directly involved with this tragic accident, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim,’ Bieber said in a statement released by his spokesperson. ‘Hopefully, this tragedy will finally inspire meaningful legislation and whatever other necessary steps to protect the lives and safety of celebrities, police officers, innocent public bystanders, and the photographers themselves.”

Must Read: Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland’s Comeback To The MCU Delayed Even More Now?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News