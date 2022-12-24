While he has managed to build an illustrious career worthy of exhibiting, Leonardo DiCaprio is right now making more headlines for his personal life and specifically his relationships. The actor who got into an alleged relationship with model Gigi Hadid has been in the news for the same. Amid all this, he even allegedly decided to go out with Victoria Lamas and that stirred too much gossip. But now reports claim that nothing changes between Leo and Gigi.

For the unversed, Gigi and Leonardo’s affair began somewhere in September this year when the two started making some famous public appearances. Soon enough the two were the talk of the town with their last appearance being in November. Later it was reported that the Titanic star was spotted with Victoria.

Now as per insiders close to the two, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are still together in a very casual relationship and nothing changes between the two. A source even goes to the extent to say that Hadid won’t mind if Leo goes on to date someone else because there are no commitments involved. Read on to know everything you should about the same!

As per a Hollywood Life report, a source close to Leonardo DiCaprio said that he is still very much Gigi Hadid. “Leo is single. Nothing has changed with Gigi. They are casually seeing each other but there is nothing serious going on between them at all.”

Another insider close to Gigi said that she is unbothered by the group outing, and will be okay if Leonardo DiCaprio decides to date someone else. “Gigi knows that Leo and Victoria were out with a bunch of friends which, of course, is completely fine with her. Although this wasn’t a romantic outing, Gigi has no opinion one way or another even if Leo does decide he wants to date other people,” they said. “Her and Leo were never in a serious relationship, to begin with, and they had no commitments to each other.”

“Gigi Hadid thinks Leo is a great guy, and she’s enjoying the casual relationship that they currently have. She’s not sure if it will turn into anything more serious down the road but even if it doesn’t, she’d love to maintain a friendship with him. He’s an amazing person and even though she’s unsure what the future holds in terms of something more serious, it’s not even on her radar right now,” the pal said.

