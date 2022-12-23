After a long gap, Titanic actor and director, Kate Winslet and James Cameron got back together in the movie Avatar: The Way of Water. In the film, Kate plays a character named Ronal. Ever since its release, the movie has been receiving a lot of appreciation across the globe and apparently, the sequels of the movies have already been announced. However, in a recent media conversation, the actress shared her opinion on whether Leonardo DiCaprio would like to join the star cast making it a Titanic reunion. Scroll below to get the scoop.

After 13 years, James Cameron came back with another venture of the Avatar franchise and the director already announced its 3rd, 4th and 5th installments to be in the roll. However, will in the next ventures, a Titanic reunion can be seen?

In a recent interview with IMDb, when Kate Winslet and James Cameron were asked whether there’s a chance for Leonardo DiCaprio to join the star cast, James revealed that the cast for 4th and 5th installments have not been decided yet, which kind of hinted that there might be a door for the Don’t Look Up actor to enter in the franchise. But it was Kate’s response that might leave you in splits.

Kate Winslet thinks that Leonardo DiCaprio would not like to be a part of Avatar. In the same conversation, she said, “No, it’s definitely not Leo’s bag at all. No, he’s more of like a dry land kind of a guy.”

Previously, James Cameron has already announced that the 3rd installment is on the roll as most part of it has been shot, and the 4th is also on the leg of it. So, Avatar fans, there is much more to look forward to. Till now the movie has been receiving rave responses from the audience and has also been minting quite a lot of moolah at the box office. Well, each of the next ventures will open a new world of Pandora while going forward with the Sully family. James Cameron had earlier revealed that Avatar chapter 4 will show major franchise developments.

For the unversed, Avatar: The Way of Water released on December 16, 2022, in India. What are your thoughts about Kate Winslet’s opinion about Leonardo DiCaprio’s entry into the franchise? Let us know.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

