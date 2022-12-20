James Cameron’s films grab all the attention as soon as the announcements are made, and cinema-goers all across the globe wait eagerly for the release of his movies. His film Titanic created history in the world of cinema by winning eleven Academy Awards. The film is still loved and watched by many even years after its release, and mysteries fascinate us, like an unsolved mystery involving the cast and crew of the film. Read on to find out what that is!

The film catapulted actors Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio to popularity, and their chemistry touched everyone’s heart along with the film’s storyline and visuals. Cameron is known for his visuals, and his Avatar is still one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

The mystery that was never solved was when over 80 crew members of James Cameron’s Titanic were hospitalized with hallucinations while filming in Nova Scotia, Canada, as a result of psychedelic PCP. According to UK’s Far Out magazine, the drug was sprinkled over the cast and crew’s lobster chowder that started affecting them just after fifteen minutes of its consumption. A crew member revealed that some people were laughing and some were crying while there were some throwing up.

A string of theories came out, but ultimately, the person behind this mishap was never discovered. Bizarre theories like frustrated employees behind the film’s catering. At one point, the CEO of UNAD Quality Foods Ltd, one of the caterers for the film Titanic, blamed the Hollywood Crowd for the incident and said, “It was the Hollywood crowd bringing in the psychedelics… I don’t think it was purposefully done to hurt somebody. It was done like a party thing that got carried away.”

Actor Lewis Abernathy who played the role of Lewis Bodine in Titanic, talking about the entire scenario, said there were people who were just rolling around. Some of them said they were seeing streaks and psychedelics. Even the director was not spared of its effects, and he looked like someone who sniffed drugs since childhood.

On the professional front currently, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water was released in the theatres on 16th December, over a decade after the first film Avatar.

