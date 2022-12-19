Titanic is a film that needs no introduction. It was released in 1997 and was directed by James. Cameron is currently basking in the success of his recent flick Avatar 2. For the last couple of days, Titanic has been trending on social media after Jame’s statement about Jack’s survival had gone viral.

James Cameron revealed that he has conducted a scientific test on whether Jack Dawson, the role played by Leonardo DiCaprio, could have survived the sinking of the ship, only if Rose, the character played by Kate Winslet had moved over the door.

As per Deadline, Kate Winslet previously said that both possibly could have feet on the wooden door that serves the life raft now has backtracked.

To this statement, Kate responded and said, “ I don’t f-king know. That’s the answer. I don’t f-king know. Look, all I can tell you is that I do have a decent understanding of water and how it behaves.”

Kate made these remarks on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Kate has been part of and has a lot of experience in paddle boarding, scuba diving, and kite surfing. She drew her experiences on the same to craft her answer, and said, “If you put adults on a stand-up paddle board, it immediately becomes extremely unstable. That’s for sure. “ The key is keeping the door afloat with two adults on it.

Yeah, she further said that she would like to be honest and doesn’t believe that they would have survived if both had gotten on the door. “ I think he would have feet, but it would have dipped and it would not have been a sustainable idea,” she added.

Fans of Titanic have been waiting for a long time on the debate that could have clambered aboard the wooden door that would have potentially saved him from the dramatic hypothermic drowning after the ship’s sinking.

During his promotional tour for his new film, Avatar, Cameron reminded everyone that he has always said that Jack had to die for drama’s sake.

“We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all, ” Cameron said.

