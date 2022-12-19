Timothée Chalamet, who rose to fame after his performance in Call Me By Your Name got immensely appreciated is now among one of the most versatile young actors’ list. However, not every actor gets the role that they deserve. Once, Timothée also wanted to become Marvel’s friendly neighbourhood superhero Spider-Man but lost it even after auditioning twice. Scroll below to know much he might have missed out on for not becoming the Marvel superhero.

There have been many instances when actors come forth and talked about losing one of their dream roles, and it happened with Timothée as well. Even though Chalamet has been having a very successful career, after watching Tom Holland donning the Spider-Man suit, it’s kind of hard to imagine Tim as Spidey.

However, back in 2018, while giving the acceptance speech for receiving the Best Actor award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards for his work in Call Me By Your Name, Timothée Chalamet shared that his try to become a superhero had flopped miserably. He said, “I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic.” But when he realized what he had missed out on, he wanted to go back and redo the audition.

Timothée Chalamet revealed, “I called my agent, [UTA’s] Brian Swardstrom, and I said, ‘Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again,’ and he told me the story of Sean Young and how in an attempt to become Catwoman had scared everyone away when she showed up at the studio gates in costume.”

However, did you know how much money Timothée Chalamet lost for not becoming a Marvel superhero? Well, apparently, according to CelebrityNetWorth, Tom Holland got $250,000 for appearing in Captain America: Civil War, while for his Spider-Man: Homecoming role, he earned $500,000, and because of its massive success, the actor received a $1 million bonus.

After Tom starred in Avengers: Endgame and having his own two solo films, Tom Holland’s range increased which is why he now gets almost $4-5 million for his performance these days. However, according to The Sun, Tom’s till date the highest pay rate has been $10 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home. On the other hand, Timothée Chalamet reportedly charged $2.2 million for Dune. So, apparently he’s lost around $20-30 million on not becoming a Spider-Man.

Phew! That’s a lot of money.

What are your thoughts about this? Would you like to see Timothée Chalamet as your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man instead of Tom Holland? Let us know through comments.

