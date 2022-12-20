As expected, Avatar: The Way of Water saw a drop in numbers on Monday. This is a trend for Hollywood event films which do very good business over the weekend but then even the best of the lot do see more than a 50% drop on Mondays. They are a lot driven by advance bookings which keep the film quite heavy over the first weekend and then the same happens on the second weekend as well. However, the weekdays in between are comparatively lesser.

The same is the case with this James Cameron film as well which took a massive start of 41 crores on the first day and while the weekend was quite impressive at 128 crores, Monday saw the numbers come down to 18 crores*. Now that’s a drop of a little more than 50% and had the collections stayed around the 20 crores mark at least then it would still have been quite good. However with this kind of drop, one just waits to see how the film holds up between today and Thursday. A regular 10% day-on-day drop would be still ok but anything more than that would mean the film won’t cover the kind of distance that seemed possible after a huge Sunday.

So far, Avatar: The Way of Water has collected 146 crores* and today it would go way past the 150 crores mark. That said, it won’t enter the 200 Crore Club in one week flat and would have to wait for Friday for that to eventually happen.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

