Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s combo is back with Cirkus, which is scheduled to release this Friday. Last time, the duo had a blast at the box office with Simmba. Now, with Christmas and New Year mood setting up, the film is expected to attract huge footfalls. Let’s see how it is faring in day 1 advance booking so far!

The happy days are back for Bollywood as Drishyam 2 managed to go past the 200 crore mark. It busted several myths and proved that if the content clicks with the audience, the film is bound to be successful. But things aren’t looking too smooth for Shetty’s next as there’s Avatar 2 juggernaut waiting to compete at ticket windows.

Amid Avatar 2 fever, Cirkus’ advance booking has started and so far, it has earned just 51 lakhs for day 1. This is really low considering the fact that Rohit Shetty is a big name and a box office hit machine. The 1 crore mark is yet to be hit and it’s an alarming sign as just 3 days are yet to go for the film’s release.

Cirkus needs strong numbers in the next 2 days as Simmba had taken a start of 20 crore+ and one expects this to at least match that score. In the current scenario, a start of around 15 crores looks decent enough as it will set the platform to show a healthy jump over the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

