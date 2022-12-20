James Cameron’s Avatar 2 opened to very good numbers in its opening weekend. It clocked 3rd biggest start globally in the post-pandemic era after Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Now, the latest box office update is coming in from the domestic market and below is all you need to know.

Speaking about the worldwide collection, Avatar: The Way Of Water recorded a start of $441.70 million over a weekend. It was better than the early estimates report. In North America i.e. domestic market, the film made $134.1 million in the opening weekend. The numbers were below the projections but still, it’s huge! Now, as per the latest update, the James Cameron directorial has faced the Monday heat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report in Deadline, Avatar 2 has registered a drop of over 50% on its first Monday at the domestic box office. The collection is estimated to be at around $16 million. Even though it’s a big drop from Sunday’s $36.5 million, it’s better than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($11.1 million). Speaking about the top-grossing Monday of 2022, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick is sitting right at the top with $33.8 million.

Speaking about the total collection, Avatar 2 now stands at an estimated total of $150.1 million at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, on the one side, Avatar: The Way Of Water has taken the box office by storm, on the other side, all fans will be getting a treat as its soundtrack will be released on 20th December.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar 2 Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Heading For Around 60% Drop After Blockbuster Sunday, Still Brings In Strong Total!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News