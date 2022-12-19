Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is someone who loves doing stunts as part of his film’s shooting process. He likes to perform those stunts by himself and does not need anyone else to do it for him. With his latest video that he shared on social media, Tom once again won hearts from all across.

Tom, who is currently busy shooting for his next film Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, thanked all his fans for showering love on Top Gun Maverick. He wished all of them a safe and happy holiday while performing the stunt.

Tom Cruise tweeted this video which has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons. Top Gun Maverick, which is premiering on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 22, made its debut during the CBS broadcast of the NFL game.

In this video, Tom Cruise appears up in the sky and is getting ready to jump off a helicopter from South Africa, which is in the middle of the filming process for a stunt from Mission Impossible.

“I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick,” he said.

Director Christopher McQuarrie taps Cruise on the shoulder to remind him that they need to get their shot.

“We gotta get this shot,” Cruise says before he makes a jump.

While Cruise is free falling he adds, “Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick and thank you for allowing us to entertain you, it truly is the honor of a lifetime. Very lucky.”

As Tom Cruise noted he was running out of altitude he said before drifting away, “You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.”

Fans of Tom are super impressed with his courage and passion for stunts once again. We all can’t wait to watch those stunts on the big screen. What about you?

