Tom Cruise is right now busy doing all things wild, adventurous, and record-breaking. He is on the roads shooting for his multiple risky action projects, he is at the Box Office with Top Gun Maverick breaking all the possible Box Office records, and well our hearts are with him for as long as we know. Amid all of this stands his most revered franchise of which he is right now shooting the 7th instalment. Yes, we are talking about Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 or popular known as Mission Impossible 7.

As we speak, Tom has returned to the set of his most awaited MI7 as he shot for the film a few months ago too. The actor is busy shaping the movie to be the best and never before seen and is taking all the steps to make it so. We have already seen him shoot on the road, air and on a moving train himself without much of a body double.

But seems like Tom Cruise can’t do anything without breaking his own record, because now he is sited on a airborne plane on the sets of Mission Impossible 7. And what is surprising is the fact that he is doing that without any harness involved. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know everything you should.

The said video is going viral on the Internet. In the video one can see Tom Cruise sitting in a red plane making it look like cakewalk on a high altitude. He addresses the fans and talks about the excitement without even a hint of fear about the fact that there is no safety harness involved. We see another planed entering, an yellow one, which has Mission Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie telling him to get back to work. All of this recorded from a third plane.

Internet is going crazy about the same and the video is shared numerous times over many platforms.

Check it out right below:

The new Tom Cruise Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning aerial footage is off the chart.pic.twitter.com/ejVf0bbifH — Stephen Stanton (@Stephen_Stanton) September 6, 2022

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to release in 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

