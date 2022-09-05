Hollywood couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was one of the most sought after duos. However, they had left their fans stunned when they had announced their divorce, reason best known to them. Later, Kanye West started blame game which now has taken to a nasty turn. Read below to know more!

For the unversed, post divorce, Kim Kardashian was dating Pete Davidson. However, their relationship also hit a dead end and the couple parted the ways.

Rapper Kanye West started ranting about his divorce from Kim Kardashian through his Instagram posts which are deleted now. In one such post, he took a dig at Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and called him a pawn. Mocking his tattoos, he wrote, “Hi North I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos. I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad in hopes that he’ll do something illegal so we can take him out of your life. Hi Saint Look at my tattoo I tatted your name on my body. I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but nobody knows who he is.”

For those who didn’t get why Kanye West was mocking Pete Davidson’s tattoo was because he has a ‘knscp’ tattoo around his neck. And as per reports, it depicts Kim and her children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm’s initial letters. During Pete and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, the actor had also got a tattoo that could read, “My girl’s a lawyer.”

On the other hand, as per a report in Bollywoodlife, Kanye West had also blamed Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian‘s mother in one of his posts. He had blamed her for destroying his family and had written, “Don’t let Kris (Kris Jenner) make you do playboy like she made Kylie (Kylie Jenner) and Kim (Kim Kardashian) do. Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction, Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago. It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I’m not the crazy one here. It’s up. I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.” After Kim commented on the post, “Please stop”, Kanye had deleted it.

What are your thoughts about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s drama? Let us know!

