Who doesn’t know about The Kardashians? However, the sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are now hitting the headlines for being accused of violating drought restrictions in California. Yes, that’s right! Read on to get the scoop.

Hollywood’s most popular celebrity siblings, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are once again in the news, and not for good reasons.

As per the Los Angeles Times, Kevin Hart, the Kardashian sisters (Kim and Kourtney), Sylvester Stallone, and NBA player Dwayne Wade are among the celebs who violated the local water restrictions in Southern California as the state experienced its third year in a drought.

According to the report, The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District has given ‘notices of exceedances to more than 2000 customers, and there are a few celebrities who have been accused to exceed the budget by 500%. As per LA Times, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s The Hidden Hill properties went over their budget. While Kim’s property exceeded about 230,000 gallons, on the other hand, a 1.86-acre property near Calabasas that belonged to Kourtney Kardashian surpassed the budget by 101,000 gallons.

Even though there have been ‘special adjustments’ made, including indoor and outdoor needs such as ‘medical emergency’ and ‘caring for horses’, the situation where celebs surpassed the budget is not the first time. Before Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner was one of the celebs who had exceeded the budget earlier. Previously in 2015, Jennifer Lopez was also accused of surpassing her water budget.

What do you think of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian exceeding the water budget? Let us know!

