Kylie Jenner’s parents had thought of a different name for her with a political pedigree. The reality TV star revealed on TikTok that her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, almost named her Kennedy Jenner.

Advertisement

“My name is Kylie, but it was almost,” she wrote over a video of her and daughter Stormi Webster, 4. The video continued with a series of pictures from the beauty mogul with the name “Kennedy” written over them, reports People magazine.

Advertisement

In the last shot, The Kardashians star added a fake Kylie Lip Kit that was edited to say “Kennedy Lip Kit” instead. “Doesn’t hit the same,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned the post. According to People, her former brother-in-law Kanye West’s ‘I Love Kanye’ played in the background of the video.

“OK but Kendall and Kennedy go really well together,” a fan wrote in the comment section. “No way,” commented another.

People further states that last week, Kylie celebrated her 25th birthday. For her yacht birthday party, she wore a shimmering, skintight, off-the-shoulder gown. Kylie paired the neutral number with a high bun and sparkling earrings.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Made Sure Each Member Got Paid The Same On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram