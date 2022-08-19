Chris Evans' Steve Rogers' Virginity Debate Ends With The Latest She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Episode
Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers’ virginity status has been revealed in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Not only are the fans reacting to it but so has the Captain America actor himself. The recent MCU series is trending all over the internet since its premiere. It stars Tatiana Maslany in the titular role, aka Jennifer Walters.

Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner also appears in the series, alongside Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Tim Roth, and more. While talking about the series, in one of its flashback episodes Tatiana Maslany reveals whether Evans’ MCU character lost his virginity or not to Bruce.

At first, Tatiana’s Jennifer Walters says that Steve Rogers never experienced s*x but later Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner reveals that Chris Evans’ character lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour. To this, Jennifer says, “Captain American f*cks!” This particular moment from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law went viral all over the internet.

Several fans took to social media to react to knowing that Steve Rogers has lost his virginity. Even Chris Evans reacted to it by sharing three laughing faces and a mouth-zipped shut emoji to indicate his amusement. Check out the reaction of fans over the Captain America virginity debate:

Several fans think that he lost his virginity to Bucky Barners aka the Winter Soldier.

Meanwhile, recently, a discussion around Chris Evans reprising his role as Captain America arose. The actor passed on the baton to Anthony Mackie but fans wonder if Steve Rogers could appear again.

