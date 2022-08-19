Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers’ virginity status has been revealed in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Not only are the fans reacting to it but so has the Captain America actor himself. The recent MCU series is trending all over the internet since its premiere. It stars Tatiana Maslany in the titular role, aka Jennifer Walters.

Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner also appears in the series, alongside Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Tim Roth, and more. While talking about the series, in one of its flashback episodes Tatiana Maslany reveals whether Evans’ MCU character lost his virginity or not to Bruce.

At first, Tatiana’s Jennifer Walters says that Steve Rogers never experienced s*x but later Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner reveals that Chris Evans’ character lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour. To this, Jennifer says, “Captain American f*cks!” This particular moment from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law went viral all over the internet.

Several fans took to social media to react to knowing that Steve Rogers has lost his virginity. Even Chris Evans reacted to it by sharing three laughing faces and a mouth-zipped shut emoji to indicate his amusement. Check out the reaction of fans over the Captain America virginity debate:

I hope Feige is ready to answer the question “Who took Steve Rogers virginity?” on his next press tour. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 18, 2022

Steve Rogers after seeing Bruce spilling the beans out about Steve’s virginity!#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/yZgnkzOBNa — Vignesh (@Akvicky_2) August 18, 2022

#SheHulk me when they talked about steve rogers losing his virginity: pic.twitter.com/T6L8cOCmUd — nio 🫧 (@ahsokaslover) August 18, 2022

Several fans think that he lost his virginity to Bucky Barners aka the Winter Soldier.

steve rogers did not lose his virginity to that uso girl he lost it to bucky barnes before the war ever started sorry kevin but i don’t take criticism — august (@winter_scldier) August 18, 2022

mrvel writters: steve rogers is straight! he had sex with a woman! he lost his virginity with a woman cuz he loves females! steve and bucky in the captain america trilogy: pic.twitter.com/VQQ0wzvU73 — winx (@brooklyndogtags) August 18, 2022

okay but consider: steve rogers losing his virginity to a girl on the uso tour is something he just told people to cover his homosexuality, — kit !! (temporarily ia for college) (@earth616kit) August 19, 2022

Don't even talk to me if you think Steve Rogers list his virginity to anyone besides a Barnes or a Stark 🙄 — kueble (@kueble) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, recently, a discussion around Chris Evans reprising his role as Captain America arose. The actor passed on the baton to Anthony Mackie but fans wonder if Steve Rogers could appear again.

