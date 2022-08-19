There have been a lot of testimonies in the recent Johnny Depp defamation trial. Whether it was Kate Moss or Ellen Barkin, a lot of statements were made that left fans in disbelief. The court may have declared its verdict, but a woman who was once Elon Musk’s date is exposing Amber Heard for abusing her at a party. Scroll below for all the details.

It is very well known that there was something brewing between Amber and Elon shortly after she got a restraining order against JD and filed for divorce. But what remained more shocking was their intimate pictures in an elevator that was located at Depp’s penthouse. Rumours have also been rife that the father of Oonagh Paige is actually the Tesla creator and he was even threatened by the Aquaman star to financially help her during the Virginia defamation trial.

We recently reported to you about a newsletter by Internet influencer Jessica Reed Kraus aka House Inhabit on the online platform Substack. It detailed witnesses who have partied with Amber Heard and seen her throw s*x parties that were filled with drugs.

Now as per a report by The News, a woman alias Gia has recounted her horrific experience as she entered of one these parties as Elon Musk’s date. The newsletter narrated, “Elon invited and encouraged Gia to come. She arrived in a beautiful beaded 1920s-style gown with a handsome Hollywood date on her arm She was under the impression that Amber would not be at this event, she knew Elon and she had broken up and things had gotten increasingly ugly after the Australian incident, so she was stunned to hear her name called out from atop the staircase by Amber, above her as she was greeting people at the bar below..”

But Amber Heard upon “spotting the actor she brought as her date, infuriated her. Triggering a violent attack in front of a room full of people.”

And what happened next could be anyone’s worst nightmare! Gia stated that Amber Heard “grabbed me by the neck and started slashing my dress with a wine opened, like a maniac, screaming that she was going to ‘slit my neck’, for [expletive] her boyfriend.”

She further added that one of Amber’s friends had to come to her rescue but it was evident that Amber still had a strong infatuation for Elon Musk!

That is one scary incident, isn’t it?

