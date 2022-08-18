BTS has taken over the world through its music, fashion, and a lot of other things. Now the South Korean band has broken a massive record that involves another big pop star, Justin Bieber. The group, which consists of Jimin, Jin, J Hope, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V, might be on a break right now, but they don’t stop hitting the headlines.

Advertisement

They have become one of the biggest bands in the entire world and have a fan following that spans across the globe. Their hard work is evident with the ARMY being happy over them taking a break as the fans know that the K-Pop group puts their ‘Blood, Sweat, and Tears’ into their music.

Advertisement

Now, BTS has broken a huge record on YouTube and has become the second-most subscribed artist on the site. The Bangtan Boys have surpassed Justin Bieber’s 69.8 million subscribers and now stand at 70.2 million followers on the video-sharing site. It is a huge feat for the K-Pop group as Bieber is one of the biggest pop singers in the entire world.

Though they will have a new million subscribers to get before BTS can break Blackpink’s 76.7 million followers. Another Korean group, consisting of four members, the all-girl band rose to the same heights as the Bangtan Boys. While talking about the K-Pop group and Justin Bieber, ARMY has wondered if they will ever see a collaboration between the two.

For the unversed, Bangtan Sonyeondan has worked with several artists outside the South Korean music industry. This includes Jason Derulo, Charli XCX, Halsey, Coldplay, Steve Aoki, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

There were also rumours of BTS and Justin Bieber collaborating last year, but clearly that didn’t happen. It is also said that the Baby singer will never work with the band after member Jungkook was offered a song Justin was supposed to make.

Must Read: Do You Know? Taylor Swift Wanted To Be A Part Of ‘Twilight’ But Director Rejected Her Thinking Of Her As A ‘Distraction’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram