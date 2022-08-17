Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan is filled with energy when it comes to dancing and celebrations. The actor is quite popular with the energy and emotion that he brings to any dance step he does in the movie and his fans adore him for that.

Advertisement

The actor who’s awaiting the release of his upcoming film Tiger 3 is going viral on social media and it’s for a fan-made video where he was sent dancing with full energy at Ganesh visarjan.

Advertisement

Recently a video surfaced on the Instagram platform, where the meme page (ayuverdicburnol2) had uploaded a sync video featuring Salman Khan dancing in a Ganesh visarjan. Apart from the editing and the bhai’s staggering dance performance, what also caught the netizen’s attention was Justin Bieber’s song ‘Baby’ infused in the video with a Marathi twist to it In this Marathi remix of the song, we could also hear the sounds of Dhol and other instruments playing along with the lyrics, making it the perfect song for grooving this Ganpati visarjan

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘼𝙮𝙪𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙤𝙡 (@ayurvedicburnol2)

Netizens were completely blown away by the reel, making the video go viral on social media. While many fans shared their love by liking the video, many shared their views in the comments section. One user wrote, “Typical Bhai dance”. Another user penned, “When you find out you’re 1% Marathi”. While one user wrote, “Bhoi Dayaben ki tarah kyun naach rhe hain”, another commented, “Savlon bhay Ghar wapasi”. One other user also wrote, “Salman gaitonde”.

Talking about the song Baby was one of the early songs by American pop idol Justin Bieber when he was new in the industry. The song was released back in 2010 and was part of the album My World 2.0. The song also featured actor and singer Ludacris.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is set to come out on 30th December 2022. The movie will star Salman alongside Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The actor is also noted to make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited movie Pathaan which will be released in 2023.

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s viral dance video? Do let us know in the comments.

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor To Battle Kapoors (Shahid Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor), Not Khans For ‘Jai Hind’ Portraying Dr. Chempakaraman Pillai’s Revolutionary Life?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram