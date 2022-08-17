Brace yourselves for a full-on dhamakedaar episode of Koffee With Karan 7. The upcoming episode of the most talked about chat show will see two hunks of Bollywood – Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra – brewing some hot conversation on the controversial couch. Ever since its promo was dropped online, netizens are eagerly waiting for the episode to stream on the OTT platform. Recently, we saw Kapoor cousins Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor spilling some beans on the show.

Looks like, Sid and Vicky’s Koffee episode is going to be super fun as they will not only divulge details of their professional life, but also of their personal life.

In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7, host Karan Johar will be seen making a shocking revelation about the thing they did before Vicky Kaushal was set to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif. The diva married Vicky in an intimate ceremony on December 9, last year, at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their union was witnessed by their families and close friends.

On the show, Karan Johar will recall a phone call he made along with Alia Bhatt to then bride-to-be Katrina Kaif, just before D-Day. As reported in Pinkvilla, KJo revealed to Sidharth Malhotra, “Alia and I once drunk-dialled Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call! This was right before the wedding.”

“We both have known Katrina for a long time. We got to know you (Vicky Kaushal) later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy,” said Karan Johar.

Haha! Isn’t that hilarious?

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3 and with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zara. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has a couple of interesting releases in his kitty. He will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Sara Ali Khan and KJo’s Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. That apart he also has Sam Bahadur and untitled Anand Tiwari next in the pipeline.

