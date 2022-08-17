Karan Johar is one person who has a cordial relationship with everyone in Bollywood. The director is close friends with all the A-list actors in the entertainment industry and is probably the only person who can ask the boldest questions on screen to them. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when KJo called Shah Rukh Khan a ‘possessive friend’ in his memoir book and the duo didn’t speak to each other for over two years as the director didn’t cast SRK in one of his films which later got shelved. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, Karan and Shah Rukh were at point in time besties of B-town. SRK has been a part of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to name a few. The duo has given some of the biggest box office blockbusters and iconic films together.

Now talking about their rift, it was when Karan Johar released his memoir titled – An Unsuitable Boy in 2016 that everyone got to know about his misunderstanding with Shah Rukh Khan. The director talked about his relationship with SRK and how people looked down upon it.

Karan Johar wrote, “Shah Rukh is a very possessive friend. I think I may have hurt him when I made a film without him. And I think I got hurt because when I did, I felt he didn’t give me that paternal or fraternal feeling that I had from him otherwise. I think we were two hurt friends for no reason.”

After not talking to each other for a while the duo buried their hatchets at Piku’s success party that starred Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

And for those of you wondering which film it was that caused havoc in their friendship was Shuddhi which later got shelved for reasons unknown.

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar calling Shah Rukh Khan a possessive friend? Tell us in the comments below.

