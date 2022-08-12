Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha have been receiving quite a good number of reviews. After a hard week of #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trending on social media, the film is finally seeing some positive reactions from the fans. The Advait Chandan directorial is especially making headlines for Shah Rukh Khan’s little cameo in it.

Aamir has time and again revealed how difficult it was for him and his team to acquire the rights to remake the Tom Hank starrer Forrest Gump. Recently during an episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, Aamir revealed it took them seven years to map out this film and that Atul Kulkarni wrote the screenplay of the film in two weeks. Talking about this, did you know that it was Shah Rukh who was actually offered the Hindi remake first? Shocked right? Read on to know the whole story.

Yes, you read that absolutely right. It was Shah Rukh Khan who was first offered Tom Hanks role for Forrest Gump’s Hindi remake by Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa director Kundan Shah. For the unversed, it’s since the 90’s that Bollywood is eyeing a Hindi remake of the cult classic. However, bagging the remake rights of the film during that era was no less than a task. It’s said that the makers had to make significant changes to the script to make a film along the same lines.

To be more precise, it was actually Anil Kapoor who was first offered the lead role in the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. However, the actor dropped out of the film due to creative differences with Kundan Shah, and that’s how Shah Rukh Khan was roped in for the lead role. However, due to production problems, the film was shelved, leaving the big dream unfulfilled.

It was recently when Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan revealed that it was him who pitched Kundan Shah the idea of making a remake of the cult classic.

Well, let be the 90s or now, SRK being part of the Hindi remake even for a span of a few minutes remains its best aspect.

Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, who do you think would be the better ‘Tom Hanks’ in Forrest Gump’s Hindi remake? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

