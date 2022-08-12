It’s been over three months since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been released but Kartik Aaryan has not stopped winning love and praise for his film. The film was a major hit among the masses, especially due to Kartik’s appeal to children and family audiences. Recently, we have found yet another fan amongst the younger generation and it’s none other than Taimur.

In a recent interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress revealed how Taimur has watched BB 2 and loved it. Talking about her elder son, she said, “He watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and loved it. That was actually his first Hindi film. He went with Saif to watch the film and he ended up loving it”.

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke multiple records, from trending globally on Netflix to collecting over 200 crores worldwide, the actor also delivered the biggest opening of the year, bringing much-needed respite to Bollywood.

The much-in-demand actor, Kartik has films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Kabir Khan’s untitled next in his pipeline ahead.

