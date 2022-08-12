Laal Singh Chaddha is a film that certainly does not cater to the masses. The Forrest Gump remake is made for a niche audience, that has already given a favourable response. But the negativity around Bollywood in totality has led to its underperformance at the box office. Unexpectedly, it has turned out to be amongst the worst-rated films of Aamir Khan. Scroll below to know the other contenders.

Advertisement

Aamir has been a part of showbiz for over 3 decades. He’s seen it all – the highs and the lows. After delivering some classics like 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, he began to see a dip in his films post Secret Superstar. The jinx started with Thugs Of Hindostan which opened to massive numbers but eventually tanked at the box office. The latest release, Laal Singh Chaddha, was a ray of hope not only for the superstar but also to break the ‘bad luck’ around Bollywood after continuous flops.

Advertisement

While there’s a lot to celebrate about Aamir Khan, some of his films have been rated the worst possible way on IMDb. The list now includes Laal Singh Chaddha with 4.2 with over 50,000 users registering their votes. There’s a sigh of relief because yesterday, it was rated even lesser becoming the worst-rated on the platform.

LSC definitely remains even lower than Dhoom 3 which was rated 5.3 on IMDb. While the votes may increase in the coming days given the fact that the release just happened yesterday, so far the numbers look worrisome.

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is listed in the third spot. The top 2 worst films of Aamir Khan remain to be Mela with 3.6 and Thugs Of Hindostan with 4 out of 10.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha Receives A Thumbs Up From Tamil Celebrities!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram