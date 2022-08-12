The battle of words between Urvashi Rautela and her rumoured ex-boyfriend-Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is getting murkier with time. Recently, Urvashi shared ‘Mr. RP’ waited for more than ten hours in a hotel lobby just to meet her. In a reply, the cricketer took an indirect dig at her. Now, the former Miss Diva Universe has hit back at him and below is all you need to know.

A few days back, Urvashi had said that some ‘Mr. RP’ was waiting for her all night at a hotel. She fell asleep and after she woke up, there were 16-17 missed calls on her phone. She shared feeling really bad for ‘Mr. RP’, while talking to Bollywood Hungama. In a reply, Rishabh had taken a subtle dig without taking her name.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rishabh Pant penned, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them #MeraPichaChhoroBehen #JhuthKiBhiLimitHotiHai”. As expected, this battle isn’t ending anytime soon as Urvashi Rautela has taken a hard-hitting dig yet again at the Indian cricketer.

In a reply to Rishabh Pant, Urvashi Rautela has taken to her Instagram to write, “Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho.” She also added hastags – RP CHOTU BHAIYYA (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don’t take advantage of a silent girl.”

Let’s see if Rishabh Pant replies to Urvashi’s latest dig or if he just leaves it as it is!

