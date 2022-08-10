If there’s one actress who has been dominating the headlines lately is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. From her separation with ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya to her recent ‘Masaledaar’ appearance on Karan Johar’s controversial reality show ‘Koffee With Karan,’ she has been ruling social media like no one else in the business. A while ago, a renowned paparazzi on Instagram shared a pic of Sam calling her a pan-India star and now netizens have some hilarious reactions to it and mistaken it for a ‘Pan-Masala’ brand ad. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sam is really popular on social media with over 24 million followers on Instagram and often shares her pictures and reels on the photo-sharing site giving a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to her fans. Talking about the recent Ormax ratings, the beauty has been dominating the throne with ‘Most Popular Female Star of India’ and now fans are reacting to it.

Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of Samantha Ruth Prabhu with a caption that read, “After consecutively topping #Ormax reports as Most Popular Female Star of India, @samantharuthprabhuoffl now the favourite choice for Pan-India endorsements too! Kudos 🙌🏻”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to the post, a user on Instagram commented, “I read it Pan-Masala instead of pan India.😂” Another user commented, “One divorce can make your life! Do it now!!!” A third user commented, “Honestly one song in the North and a web series on Amazon doesn’t make one a Pan India star. She has yet to prove her mettle at the box office! She is not as popular as you think in the hindi belt. Alia/Deepika are still the most popular.”

What are your thoughts on netizens mistaking Samantha Ruth Prabhu for ‘Pan Masala’ instead of pan-India? Tell us in the comments below.

