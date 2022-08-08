After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill became a household name. From the past few years, the Punjabi Ki Katrina has garnered love from across the world and is today no less than an internet sensation. Every time she posts a photo or a video of her stunning self, it takes the web by storm for all the obvious reasons. Sana took everyone by surprise when reports of her joining Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali surfaced.

However, the latest reports suggest that things seem to now have gone South between Sana and Salman Khan. Read on to know the scoop.

Recently, a report of Shehnaaz Gill unfollowing Salman Khan on Instagram surfaced on the web. Fans were of the say that the actress had stopped following the superstar and pushed the unfollow button. Following this, another report of her being ousted from her upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali made headlines and left netizens shocked for obvious reasons. However, there was no confirmation on the same.

Look like, all these were just mere rumours. According to the latest report, Shehnaaz Gill is very much part of Salman Khan’s film and has been shooting. A source put all the speculations to the rest and revealed to India Today, “The rumours are baseless. She is very much a part of the film.”

Well, after hearing this exciting news we are sure all Shehnaaz Gill fans can now breathe a sign of relief!

On the other hand, rumours are abuzz that Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali might undergo a title change and might be called Bhaijaan. There’s no confirmation on the same. We shall wait for the makers to announce the same.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, along with Pooja Hegde in the key role.

