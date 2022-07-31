Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a massive fan following after her stint in Bigg Boss season 14. After the untimely demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz is slowly getting back to her ‘A’ game and is once again being her bubbly self.

Talking about her bubbly nature, Gill never fails to make her fans smile or laugh with her witty answers. She has once again proved that she is the best when it comes to giving hilarious answers. Read on to know the whole scoop.

Recently, Netflix India released a video on YouTube featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Masaba Gupta where they’re asking each other fans questions and they presented their witty answers. The mentioned video was a promotional clip for Masaba’s show Masaba Masaba 2 which was released on 29th July. In the video, one of the fan questions which Masaba read to Shehnaaz was “Will Shehnaaz marry me?”.

Giving her response to the question Shehnaaz Gill explained that even if she marries someone, it will be a difficult task to tolerate her. She said, “Agar fans puch rahe hain, toh haan thik hai. Bhejo apba bio data. Mujhe jhelna bahut mushkil hai. I am not a good listener. Meri 24 ghante taarif karni padegi, kitni der karega. Kyu puch rahe hain ‘marry me’ pakh jaoge. Mere sath marriage wale plans mat karo. 24 ghante meri baate karni padengi aur agar mere baare mein baat nahi karoge toh mein nikal jaungi apne raste.(If fans are asking then okay. Send your bio data. But I have to say, I am very difficult to deal with. I am not a good listener. You have to listen to me talking for 24 hours and you also have to say good things about me. Why are you even asking me for marriage? You’ll get tired of me. You’ll have to keep hearing me talk for 24 hours and if you don’t talk about me, I will walk away).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to share screen space with Salman Khan in his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Last she was seen in Honsla Rakh as Sweety alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Talking about Masaba Gupta, she is once again making headlines for her recently released series Masaba Masaba season 2. The second season of the series is thriving with good reviews.

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill’s hilarious answers to a fan’s questions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

