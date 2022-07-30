Anupamaa keeps on trending on social media and tops TRP charts every week. The progressive storyline of the show has been loved by many along with the amazing acting and chemistry between Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s character Anuj Kapadia. Meanwhile, the latest promo is grabbing all the attention as Anuj is shown in a coma and paralyzed due to which netizens are not happy. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Other than Rupali and Gaurav, Rajan Shahi’s daily soap also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch and others.

In the latest Anupamaa promo, Anu is seen talking about how her own people backstabbed her, while Anuj’s brother and his wife are telling Rupali Ganguly’s character that her daughter Pakhi is trapping Adhik just like she did with Gaurav Khanna’s character. On the other hand, Vanraj also taunts Anu’s current state.

As the promo progresses, Anupamaa is shown in a Hospital, while Choti Anu asks if her father Anuj Kapadia will ever get up. Anu then tells him that they’re waiting for him, while she tries to make Anuj stand from the wheelchair. As the latest promo was shared after last night’s episode, netizens were left confused as many are not happy about the upcoming track.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Why would someone invest their time when they get miserable after watching it. The Good suffering and bad shining! Rubbish twist,” another wrote, “Is this woman empowerment called? Then in this world no woman can get empower without sacrifing her happiness!! So bad.. Not at all done The man who brought freshness n trp another level of this show did so bad to him,” a third wrote, “Ye kya hai bhayi aaplogon ne kasam kha rakhi hai kya ki koi bhi story ki happy ending nahi karne ki ya jo log ache hote hain unke saath bura Or jo kameene hain unke saath acha karoge unko apne kameenepan safalta doge tab to God se bharosa he khatam.”

Meanwhile, a user was so disappointed that he ranted about the latest promo in with a long post, the user wrote “Seriously makers ka dimaag kharab ho gaya hai …inko sirf trp ke liye ek aurat ko bechari ,rote hue kamjor hi dikhana h….shah house ke log bahut shatir aur alag hi level ke paagal hain baar baar anupamaa ko bechari banana band karo….kuch acha sa dikhao …like great business women or dancer award winning tabhi toh samaj me ek naya sandesh jaayega ki agar maa ke character par ya fir dil par chot lagti h toh usko stand lene ka haq banta h….family drama khatam karo Jo log galat hain serial me unka jeena haram karo tab interesting lagega….baar baar anupma ko dukhi dekhkar interest hi khatam ho raha h. ….hum log anupma ko ek taqatwar aur himmatwali ke sath sath hunterwali bhi dekhna chahte hain….tit for tat wali…..Jo usko pareshan kare unko aap chati ka doodh yaad dilao…darshak interest ke sath dekhenge aur aapki trp bhi badhegi.”

Let us know in the comments below what are your thoughts about the latest promo of Anupamaa.

