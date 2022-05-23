Day by day the plotline of Anupamaa is getting more interesting. For the past few weeks, their wedding preparation kept everyone hooked to their TV screens. Now that Anu and Anuj Kapadia are married, netizens are going gaga over seeing their intimate moment between the two in the recent episode. Fans are now excited to see their love story going forward. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

In the Rajan Shahi’s show, Rupali Ganguly plays the titular character while Gaurav Khanna her husband and Sudhanshu Panday is her ex-husband Vanraj Shah. The other cast member includes Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Ashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch and many more.

In the recent track, after getting married, Anupamaa can be seen heading towards Anuj Kapadia’s house for Griha Pravesh. While they are on the way, their car gets punctured. In the car the two can be seen enjoying a steamy moment together and seeing this, MaAn fans are super excited about what happens next. Looking at the sequence seems like the makers have heard fan’s requests after many complained that there was a lack of romance between the two characters.

Reacting to Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia’s intimate moment, a user wrote, “Mr & Mrs. Kapadia … Couldn’t wait till they reach their room awww… I am sure they don’t hav d ctrl any more to delay anythng awww… Sooo romantic,” another wrote, “I had thoughts, I had poetic captions in mind on the greh pravesh and vidai I had, I swear, but then they did THISS ” a third user commented, “#GauravKhanna has barely started warming up, and abhi se ye haal hai humaara Strap up gaowaalon… abhi tho safar shuru hua hai…He’s a Man of his words, he will DELIVER, as always.”

A fourth user wrote, “In just thinking if this is how they behave in public…Ghar me kya kya hoga?,” a fifth user wrote, “Whatttt issss thissss behaviorrrr, Mr & Mrs Kapadia, I mean this is soo hotttt.”

Check out more reactions to Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia’s intimate moment:

🙈🙈🙈 Mr & Mrs. Kapadia … Couldn't wait till they reach their room 🙈🙈😍😍❤️❤️❤️ awww… I am sure they don't hav d ctrl any more to delay anythng 😜🙈❤️😍😍 awww… Sooo romantic .. ❤️❤️😍😍 #Anupamaa #MaAnKiShaadi #MaAn pic.twitter.com/XUPfEjO4BC — Subhashini (@subha_suresh28) May 23, 2022

I had thoughts, I had poetic captions in mind on the greh pravesh and vidai

I had, I swear ,but then they did THISS 😭😭 MAAN KA NAYA SAFAR#Anupamaa #MaAnKiShaadi #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/CWk45OjVoj — Nee ✨ (@maanparadise) May 23, 2022

#GauravKhanna has barely started warming up, and abhi se ye haal hai humaara 🔥❤️ Strap up gaowaalon… abhi tho safar shuru hua hai… He’s a Man of his words, he will DELIVER, as always 🙈😭#AnujKapadia#Anupamaa#MaAn pic.twitter.com/mGAWlHlsMd — GK_Musings | Ladke wale (@ShayarKapadiaa) May 23, 2022

In just thinking if this is how they behave in public…

Ghar me kya kya hoga? Good thing Anuj is rich. Koi kaam waam nahi hone wala in done se.#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/EaNthizClq — 𝕊𝕂🪷 (@Feminist_Radha) May 23, 2022

What a zabardast new beginning of #MaAn 's married life🥳🥳 1. The Bidaai was short & beautiful💫 2. OMG they turned my fav MaAn reel into a romantic scene😍🔥 3. The flashes of #Anupamaa leaving behind her dark past leading her to the light of her life gave me gooseflesh😭 — Priyanka kumar (@priyank65601552) May 23, 2022

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about the steamy romance between Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia?

