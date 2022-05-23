Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a legendary Indian sitcom and has been unstoppable since 2008. The show will complete 14 years this July. While the series is still managing a position among the top viewed Indian shows, it is lately finding itself in the headlines due to not-so-good news. In a recent development, none other than Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta has allegedly quit the show.

Last week, the news of Shailesh quitting the show went viral. Even though none of the parties has confirmed it, it’s learnt that the actor hasn’t shot a single episode since the last month. As we talk about the latest one to take an exit from TMKOC, let’s have a look at the salary of each actor who has quit the show till now.

Jheel Mehta– Jheel left the show way back in 2012 due to unknown reasons. Reportedly, she wanted to complete her studies, so decided to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As per reports, she used to get 8 thousand rupees per episode.

Bhavya Gandhi– The first major setback for TMKOC came when Bhavya aka Tapu quit the show. He did it to explore his chances in movies. He left the show in 2017 and used to get 10 thousand rupees per episode.

Disha Vakani– Disha Vakani leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been the biggest shock for the makers. She took maternity leave and has been away from the show for around 3 years. It’s said that she has ‘unofficially’ out of the show. Before taking an exit, she used to charge a huge 1.25 lakhs per episode as her salary.

Gurucharan Singh– Back in 2013, Gurucharan aka our beloved Sodhi had quit the show for a year. On public demand, he was brought back by the makers. However, in 2020, he permanently left the show. He used to charge 65-80 thousand per episode.

Neha Mehta- Neha Mehta aka Anjali too had bid a goodbye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020. Reportedly, she had some issues with producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Before leaving, she used to charge 35 thousand per episode as her salary.

Shailesh Lodha– Shailesh is the highest paid on the list who has quit TMKOC. He used to reportedly charge a huge sum of 1.50 lakhs per episode. It is learnt that the actor was unhappy with his contract.

