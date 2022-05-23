Rakhi Sawant is currently on cloud nine after she found love again in Adil Khan Durrani. For the past few weeks, the actress/dancer has been very much vocal about her love life and her new boyfriend. Meanwhile, in a shocking turn of events, a girl named Roshina Delavari called Rakhi and told her that she has been in a relationship with Adil for 4 years. The girl is based in Mysore where Rakhi’s BF belongs to.

For the unversed, Sawant was earlier married to Ritesh, who was even a part of Bigg Boss 15. Days after the show’s finale, he left Rakhi due to personal reasons. Now that the drama queen has found a new love the actress can’t stop talking about him while meeting the paparazzi.

As per ETimes, Rakhi Sawant received a call from Roshina Delavari who claims to be in a relationship with Adil Khan Durrani for 4 years. She also spoke about the time they spent together. Later when Sawant talked about the same with her boyfriend, he told her that Roshina was his ex and he’s not linked with her currently.

Meanwhile, when the news portal reached out to Roshina Delavari to know if she really called Rakhi Sawant and asked about her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani, she replied saying, “I don’t want to talk about this.”

Later when the portal contacted Rakhi to know details about the same, the former Bigg Boss contestant said, “Roshina’s call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil sirf mera hai. She is his ex-girlfriend. And, Adil and I are going to get married.”

In an earlier interview, Rakhi Sawant spoke about how she met Adil Khan Durrani, she told, “I think he has been sent to me by God. After my breakup with Ritesh, I had gone into a depression. Kuch acha nahi lag raha tha. Adil entered my life and proposed to me within a month of our first meeting. I am six years older to him, Frankly, I was not ready but he explained to me, citing examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. He says he loves me very much. I have fallen in love with him.”

