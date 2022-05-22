Apart from gripping story-lines and intense characters, Nikki Tamboli, has made her mark when it comes to performing sizzling dance moves that still make us groove on the dance floor. With this fashionista making her mark in Bollywood. Now, according to sources , Nikki is all set to show her moves in an upcoming project. Tamboli, has apparently begun taking up belly dancing classes. The actress, is reportedly all pumped up about the idea, taking the hotness quotient to another level.

Speculations are rife that Nikki will be seen in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Nevertheless, we haven’t received any confirmation from the star yet about the same, but fans can definitely expect something super exciting to unveil. Nikki is often spotted attending her dance classes and is taking vigours training for the same. In the video Nikki is seen taking training for belly dancing, and learning the hip movements.

For the unversed Nikki, was previously seen in Khatra Khatra‘s show making the episode the highest noted trp episode of the season. She is also undergoing script reading and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

