Since yesterday, Vishal Kotian has been under netizens’ radar after he released a music video Jeena Zaroori Hai featuring the late actor Sidharth Shukla. The actor is now facing backlash for using the Bigg Boss 13 winners’ name for his benefit. Earlier even Sid’s family had shared a statement where they said that they would not like it if anyone releases any projects without their permission. Now a source close to the development made some shocking revelations about the same.

As per Kotian, the video was shot in 2019 but as per reports, Sid exited the project 3 years ago after he wasn’t happy with the outcome. On the other hand, the two actors never shot videos and Vishal’s portion in the video looks like it was shot recently.

Talking about the same, now a source associated with late actor Sidharth Shukla told ETimes, “Sidharth shot a few scenes for this music video in 2018 in Odisha. He wasn’t happy with the project and conveyed it to the makers, following which they parted ways. In the video, too, you can see Sidharth looking different because it was shot in 2018. But Vishal Kotian looks like he has shot for it more recently.

The source added, “There is not a single scene between Vishal Kotian and Sidharth Shukla and that’s because they never shot for it together in the first place. The biggest discrepancy is that Vishal says that the video was shot in 2019, which is the year Sidharth participated in Bigg Boss (BB). However, Sidharth shot for this video a year before that and there are pictures of the launch, too, on the internet.”

Reacting to Vishal’s recent statement, the source further claimed that he was never a part of the video, “It was only Sidharth and the actress Deepika Tripathy. The posters released at that time announcing the music video clearly did not have any mention of Vishal Kotian. Sidharth had opted out of this project and that’s known to all. Why is Vishal lying and telling everyone that Sidharth was fine with the release of the music video? Had Sidharth been fine, he would have shot for the video entirely. He has just a few scenes in it and hence the video looks very patchy. Vishal and the makers have cashed in on the tragedy.”

Referring to Vishal Kotian’s claim that this was Sidharth Shukla’s final project, the source says, “That’s not true at all. His last work will always remain his web series, Broken But Beautiful 3 for which he continues to get a lot of appreciation from people.”

